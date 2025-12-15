‘Justice has been served’: Sentencing, impact statements set for Brian Walshe after guilty verdict

NORWOOD, MASS. — Brian Walshe has been found guilty of first-degree in the murder of his wife Ana Walshe on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day 2023.

The jury read the verdict after only six hours total of deliberation. They were sent home on Friday after deliberating for a little over three hours.

The prosecution argued in court that Brian Walshe killed his wife Ana in a fit of rage after he found about her affair, dismembered her, and threw out her body parts in area dumpsters.

The defense for Walshe said that Ana had died in her bed that night, and Walshe panicked.

In the days after, Walshe told family and friends that his wife had left on New Year’s Day in the early morning hours for a work emergency and disappeared.

Judge Dianne Freniere set Walshe’s official sentencing date for Wednesday, December 17. The sentencing date will also include impact statements.

A verdict of first-degree murder in Massachusetts is an automatic a life sentence.

Walshe has also pled guilty to the dismemberment of his wife, and lying to police before the start of the trial.

In a press conference after the verdict was read, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey commended the prosecution, the Cohasset Police, and the additional agencies and resources that helped bring Walshe to justice.

“We did hear from Ana’s sister that justice has been served. And we whole heartedly agree with her comments,” he said.

