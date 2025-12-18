Brian Walshe sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his missing wife Ana

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man convicted of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body was never found, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday morning.

Walshe appeared in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court, where Judge Diane Freniere handed him the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Massachusetts.

“That sentence is immensely appropriate and just, given your murderous acts and the life trauma you inflicted on your own children,” Freniere told the court, describing his criminal acts as “barbaric and incomprehensible.”

After the court hearing, Walshe was handcuffed and loaded into an awaiting van for transport to begin serving his sentence.

Brian Walshe escorted out of court in handcuffs to begin serving life sentence

The defense had tried arguing that the sentence was “inhuman and demeaning,” but prosecutor Gregory Connor was quick to fire back.

“They say the Commonwealth’s recommendation is inhumane. I suggest that it is not the appropriate word choice because if we were to look at that word, I would suggest that it would describe the defendant’s actions of murdering his wife, dismembering her, and getting rid of her remains by throwing her away like garbage,” Connor told the court.

In addition to his life sentence, Freniere ordered Walshe to serve no less than 19 years but no more than 20 years for misleading police and no less than two years but no more than three years for disposing of Ana’s remains. All of the sentences will be served consecutively.

On Dec. 1, before the start of his trial, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and dismembering his wife’s body.

The court heard an emotional victim impact statement from Ana Walshe’s sister, Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, before Freniere handed down the sentence.

“Ana will never be forgotten. We will carry the light of her life with us forever,” Dimitrijevic told the court.

Dimitrijevic added, “I struggle with the grief that comes without warning...This is all just a terrible dream."

Ana Walshe sister delivers victim impact statement

On Monday, the jury in his high-profile trial found Walshe guilty of first-degree murder.

Jurors deliberated for less than six hours before returning the verdict. Walshe showed no emotion as the decision was read.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, vanished on New Year’s Day 2023. Prosecutors argued Walshe killed Ana and then dismembered her remains, discarding them in area dumpsters.

The defense conceded that Walshe disposed of Ana’s body but claimed she died unexpectedly in bed after a New Year’s Eve party at their home. Walshe did not testify, and the defense called no witnesses during the trial.

0 of 59 Brian Walshe Brian Walshe Murder Trial Brian Walshe enters the courtroom for his trial for murdering his wife Ana, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Matt Stone/AP) Ana Walshe text messages testimony Brian Walshe Brian Walshe and Ana Walshe Brian Walshe Trial Brian Walshe enter the courtroom clutching papers and a rosary. Opening statements in the Brian Walshe murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Dedham, Mass., Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Brain Walshe Murder Trial Brian Walshe appears in Norfolk Superior Court after pleading guilty to two of three charges filed against him in Dedham, Mass., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Mark Stockwell/Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Brain Walshe Murder Trial Defense attorney Kelli Porges, right, introduces her client, murder defendant Brian Walshe, to prospective jurors in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Mark Stockwell/Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Brian Walshe deemed competent to stand trial Brian Walshe: Court docs reveal struggles with mental health, relationship between Ana & his mother Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Cohasset Police Department) Brian Walshe Brian Walshe pretrial hearing Trial date set for Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife Ana Brian Walshe returns to court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint Brian Walshe appears in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife (inset),Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Craig F. Walker/Pool via Reuters, Facebook) Ana and Brian Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe mugshots from 2018 (Lynn Police Department) Brian Walshe booking photo Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe appears in court for allegedly misleading police Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The dumpsters taken away from Brian Walshe's mothers apartment. Taken to Peabody for investigation Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe Ana and Brian Walshe wedding photo Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo) (Facebook photo) Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating outside of Ana Walshe's Cohasset home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The pool that was drained outside the Walshe home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe

After Monday’s verdict, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey praised the jury’s decision, saying, “It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about getting the right answer. And this was the right answer.”

Morrissey said Ana’s mother told him after the verdict that justice had been served.

Sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed to today.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group