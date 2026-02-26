April vacation on chopping block? Mass. communities cancel school for rest of week after blizzard

BROCKTON, Mass. — April vacation could be on the chopping block in at least one Massachusetts city after a historic blizzard slammed communities across the region on Monday, dumping at least three feet of snow in some places.

Schools in Plymouth, Barnstable, and Fall River will be closed through at least Friday. Dozens of other schools remained closed on Thursday.

Plymouth and Barnstable counties are dealing with widespread power outages, while Fall River is still digging out from 41 inches of snowfall that left roads impassable.

Brockton Public Schools is considering cancelling April vacation, having already taken seven snow days this year. The blizzard buried the city with more than 30 inches of snow.

All public school calendars in Massachusetts must have 180 days, with the school year ending before June 30.

Brockton school leaders tell The Enterprise that they’ll decide in the next few weeks how to make up those snow days.

