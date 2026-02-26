Fall River travel ban lifted, snow storm cleanup continues

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The travel ban in Fall River has officially been lifted.

The Fall River Police Department is still urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel as crews continue snow removal operations across the city.

A significant number of vehicles and resources remain deployed, and officials say reducing traffic congestion will help crews clear streets more efficiently.

All roads were evaluated on Wednesday, and additional resources are being brought in to support the effort.

The Blizzard of 2026 dumped an estimated 41 inches of snow on Fall River, creating historic conditions throughout the city.

Schools in Fall River will remain closed for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, the city received more than 100 pieces of snow removal equipment from New York to assist with ongoing operations.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this historic effort,” Fall River police said in a statement. “To reiterate: the travel ban is lifted, and help is on the way.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

