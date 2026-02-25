Several schools closed for rest of the week as cleanup from Blizzard 2026 continues

Mass. — Some schools in Massachusetts will be closed for the rest of the week after a historic blizzard hit communities across the region, dumping three feet of snow in some places.

Plymouth, Barnstable, and Fall River schools will be closed for the rest of the week.

“We are all looking forward to returning to normal routines, as soon as possible, however our primary objective will always be, safety,” said Stacey Rogerse, Assistant Superintendent of Plymouth Public Schools, in a statement.

To view an updated list of school and business closings in Massachusetts, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group