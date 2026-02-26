Tens of thousands in Mass. still in dark after blizzard. When will power be restored? See estimates

DEDHAM, Mass. — Tens of thousands of Bay Staters got their power back on Wednesday, but the massive restoration effort following Monday’s historic blizzard is far from over.

As of Thursday morning, there were 69,000 power outages, most across southeastern Massachusetts, according to MEMA’s tracker.

Barnstable County remains the hardest hit region, with more than 50,000 still in the dark. In Eastham, 81% of customers were without power.

Plymouth County had more than 13,000 outages, while Nantucket and Dukes counties still had more than 1,000.

The majority of outages are Eversource customers. The utility company, which has more than 3,000 crews working to make repairs, plans to provide an update at 11 a.m.

The blizzard’s hurricane-force wind gusts toppled trees across the area, downing poles and power lines as heavy, wet snow piled up in the impacted areas.

Power in many communities is estimated to be restored later tonight and into Friday, according to Power Track.

See Power Track’s town-by-town estimates:

Mattapoisett: 11:45 p.m. Thursday

Duxbury: 6 p.m. Thursday

Eastham: 6 p.m. Thursday

Marion: 6 p.m. Thursday

Marshfield: 11:45 p.m. Thursday

Plymouth: 11:45 p.m. Thursday

Mashpee: 11:45 p.m. Thursday

Rochester: 6 p.m. Thursday

Sandwich: 6 p.m. Thursday

Scituate: 11:45 p.m. Thursday

Truro: 11:45 p.m. Thursday

Wareham: 6 p.m. Thursday

Barnstable: 11:59 p.m. Friday

Brewster: 11:59 p.m. Friday

Bourne: 4 p.m. Friday

Chatham: 4 p.m. Friday

Chilmark: 4 p.m. Friday

Dennis: 11:59 p.m. Friday

Edgartown: 4 p.m. Friday

Falmouth: 6 p.m. Friday

Harwich: 11:59 p.m. Friday

Orleans: 4 p.m. Friday

Provincetown: 4 p.m. Friday

Wellfleet: 11:59 p.m. Friday

West Tisbury: 4 p.m. Friday

Yarmouth: 11:59 p.m. Friday

©2026 Cox Media Group