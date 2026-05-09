‘Are you kidding me’: Video of alleged fast food contamination grabs Southbridge community attention

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A viral video out of an East Main Street McDonald’s of apparent food contamination has captured the attention of local police and customers.

In a video obtained by Boston 25, a McDonald’s employee appears to be putting fries in her mouth and repackaging them to presumably be served to customers. Her colleagues appear to be laughing alongside her.

In a statement on Friday, Southbridge police said:

<i>“We are aware of a video circulating online involving an employee at a local fast food restaurant allegedly contaminating food before it was served. Since the video was posted, our department has received numerous calls, online tips, and media inquiries regarding the incident.</i> <i>At this time, the matter is being addressed in coordination with the Board of Health and restaurant management. We are also working to determine whether the food was ultimately served to a customer and to identify any individual who may have been affected.</i> <i>We understand the concern this incident has generated within the community. While this investigation is ongoing, we ask the public to allow investigators and health officials to complete a thorough review of the circumstances."</i> — Southbridge Police Department

In response, Spadea & Balducci Family, the Soutbridge owners/operators told Boston 25:

“The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values. We, as an organization, are conducting an internal review and are proactively working with local authorities and the local health department, who today found no public health concerns or violations. The well-being and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority, and we are taking swift, appropriate actions.”

Neither police nor the franchise owners gave details on the status or identity of the employee.

Police didn’t disclose any potential charges.

Meanwhile, nearby customers and residents said the video’s been the talk of the town.

“It’s not sanitary,” said Jim, a resident. “I’m done with this McDonald’s, at least, and I’ll be done for quite a while with fast food.”

Another added, “I think it’s crazy that people are messing with other people’s food. I thought it was disgusting, honestly.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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