New England Unsolved: Sandra Crispo mystery deepens

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — What happened to Sandra Crispo is a real mystery.

Sandra was 54 years old, a grandmother, and after more than six years, we now know where she ended up, but we don’t know why.

Sandra Crispo hanson missing woman

Sandra’s daughter believes her mother lost her life over inherited gold bars.

“I’m grateful we can finally grieve my mother. It’s been a long time coming. I’m grateful for that. But it does open a lot of old wounds it brings up a lot of feelings,” Sandra’s daughter, Laina McMahon told me.

She spent more than six years wondering what happened to her mother, Sandra Crispo, but this week, investigators told Laina they found Sandra’s remains, in woods along Route 3 in Plymouth.

Following an FBI DNA analysis, it was confirmed that the remains were, in fact, Sandra Crispo.

“They told me that the human remains recovered on March 7 were those of my mom. I guess it was a frontal part of the skull,” McMahon remembered.

Sandra Crispo was last seen alive on August 7, 2019, when Laina’s husband dropped Sandra off at her home in Hanson after bringing Sandra’s car to a garage for repairs.

Surveillance photos taken at a nearby gas station moments before are the last images of Sandra Crispo.

Sandra Crispo gas station surveillance pic

When Laina found her mother’s empty house, she was immediately concerned.

“There was a tiny bit of blood splatter in almost every room of her house,” Laina explained. “Under her bed there was a pillow case with photos and that had blood in it. It was almost like someone was looking for money. “The bed slats were off. There were tiny droplets in the door frame too. In the bathtub I think they recovered some as well.”

Sandra’s remains were found 16 miles away from her home.

Laina is convinced her mother was a victim of foul play, murdered over inherited family money.

She believes other family members are not telling authorities everything they know.

“Why would anyone want to do something like this to your mother?” Boston 25’s Bob Ward asked.

“The only logical thing I can think of, Bob, is greed,” Laina said. “I think she was a victim and she was targeted for something that she did not have.”

Ward followed up by asking if it was money.

“Gold,” Laina said.

So for now, one part of the Sandra Crispo mystery is settled, but this case is not over.

“You may not like the answers that you get,” Ward said. “Are you ready for that?”

“I’m so ready for it,” McMahon said. “If anything, she deserves that.”

Laina McMahon said she was told that the Massachusetts State Police intend to return to Plymouth soon to conduct a detailed grid search of the area where her mother’s remains were found.

They will be looking for more human remains and more evidence that could finally break this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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