25 Investigates: Suspect in mass shooting at Brown University identified

PROVIDENCE, RI — Authorities investigating the deadly shooting at Brown University over the weekend have identified the suspect, a law enforcement source told 25 Investigates on Thursday.

25 Investigates has learned that investigators learned the identity of the suspected shooter sometime late Wednesday evening and authorities have been looking for him ever since.

The suspect has not been located and Boston 25 News has not been provided a name.

Breaking: A law enforcement source tells 25 Investigates the suspected Brown University shooter has been identified.



25 Investigates has learned the identification occurred sometime late Wednesday and authorities have been looking for him ever since.



As far as we aware, the… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) December 18, 2025

Police are investigating possible ties between Saturday’s shooting at Brown University and Monday’s deadly shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor in Brookline, according to a report.

The manhunt for the gunman who opened fire inside Brown University’s engineering building continued into its sixth day on Thursday.

The attack, which left two dead and nine others hurt, triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

Thus far, investigators have released a video timeline of a person of interest’s movement near the scene of the shooting. Authorities are also urging residents who live in a wide swath of the city to double-check their cameras for any trace of clues, no matter how small, including the areas south of Waterman Street between Thayer Street and Gano Street and north of Wickenden Street.

On Wednesday, investigators released an “areas of focus” map showing three zones. They say the map charts the movements of the person of interest both immediately before and after the shooting that killed two students and wounded nine others.

Blue – Areas where residents are urged to check security cameras.

– Areas where residents are urged to check security cameras. Green – Where the person of interest was seen before the shooting inside the Barus and Holley engineering building around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

– Where the person of interest was seen before the shooting inside the Barus and Holley engineering building around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Red – Streets that authorities have video footage from that show the person of interest immediately after the shooting.

Brown search map

Investigators also announced on Wednesday that they are looking to speak with an individual who came into close contact with the person of interest before and after the deadly mass shooting.

Officials on Wednesday also said that of the nine students injured in the attack, one person remains in critical condition.

Five people who had been listed in critical but stable condition are still in the hospital but are making progress in their recovery and are no longer considered to be critically wounded. Three people who were hospitalized in the shooting are at home with their families, officials said.

Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Uzbekistan, were killed when a man walked inside the engineering building and opened fire.

Earlier this week, investigators released a video timeline and a slightly clearer image of the person of interest. The video, from more than an hour before the attack, shows the suspect walking and running at times in a quiet residential area a few blocks from the engineering building, including near Hope, Benevolent, and Manning streets.

Authorities now say the individual may have been scouting the neighborhood as early as 10:30 a.m. on the day of the attack.

Police are urging anyone with video or photos to upload them to an online folder at ProvidenceRI.gov/tips.

Investigators also warned against sharing AI-generated images of the person of interest circulating online, calling them harmful to the investigation.

The 4 p.m. news conference originally scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, and there is no scheduled time for a new press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group