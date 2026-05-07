New videos show wrong-way Jeep moments before crash that killed Massachusetts trooper

DANVERS, Mass. — Newly obtained dashcam and surveillance videos captured a Jeep driving in the wrong direction on a North Shore highway moments before a crash early Wednesday that claimed the life of a beloved Massachusetts State Police trooper.

Authorities said Trooper Kevin Trainor was killed around 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, after his cruiser was struck by a wrong‑way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

According to state police, Trainor had just finished a work detail and was on his way home when a 911 call came in reporting a wrong‑way driver traveling on the highway. As troopers responded, Trainor’s Chevy Tahoe was struck head‑on by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the wrong direction.

A garbage truck driver shared a dashcam video with Boston 25 News showing the wrong-way Jeep speeding past him in the Broadway tunnel at 2:02 a.m.

In the video, the driver is seen blowing his airhorn and reaching for his phone to call 911.

Video from Kelly Jeep Chrysler at 353 Broadway in Lynnfield also showed the Jeep in question passing by the dealership on the wrong side of the road just moments before the collision.

Surveillance video: Wrong-way Jeep spotted before crash that left Mass. trooper dead Courtesy Kelly Jeep Chrysler

The driver of the Jeep was identified by prosecutors as 50‑year‑old Hernan Marrero of Roslindale, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trainor was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His remains were later transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner during an emotional procession attended by hundreds of emergency officials.

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said Trainor “epitomized what it meant to be a public servant,” while fellow troopers said they believe his actions saved lives.

Flowers and tributes have been placed at the State Police barracks in Danvers, where Trainor was assigned, forming a growing memorial in his honor.

Noble also said Trainor’s actions likely prevented additional tragedy.

“I have no doubt that but for Trooper Trainor’s actions, we would be investigating a series of other crashes with a series of additional victims, and he saved lives today,” Noble said. “That is what we are to do if called upon, and that is his legacy he’ll forever be remembered by.”

Noble added, “He was the guy you wanted as your backup.”

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

Gov. Maura Healey also praised Trainor and expressed that his actions almost certainly prevented further tragedy.

“Trooper Trainor died a hero and not for his actions, and there would be a lot of grieving families today,” Healey said. “He was doing heroic work in the early hours this morning when the terrible tragedy befell us.”

Trooper Trainor was engaged to be married. He leaves behind his fiancée, four siblings, and his mother.

Investigators continue working to determine why the driver was traveling on the wrong side of the highway at the time of the crash.

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