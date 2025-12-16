Authorties release longer, clearer video of person of interest before Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, RI. — Authorities on Tuesday afternoon released new, clearer video that shows the person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University over the weekend.

A six-minute video released by the FBI on Tuesday first shows the individual around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, around two hours before a gunman opened fire on students in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.

The video tracks the individual’s movements as he walks through a neighborhood near the Ivy League school.

In addition to the lengthy video released by the FBI, Providence Police on Tuesday also released a higher-quality “enhanced” video showing the person of interest’s movements.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Students Muhammadaziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook were killed in the shooting. Nine other individuals were injured.

The attack triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

Police described the man as stocky, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a knit hat.

In the hours after the tragedy, authorities announced that they would be releasing an initial person of interest who they had taken into custody early Sunday morning after the investigation led law enforcement in a “different direction.”

Since then, investigators have been canvassing local residences and businesses for security camera footage and looking for physical evidence.

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for any information that results in the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

