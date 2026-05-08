Services for Mass. State Police trooper announced as remains escorted home in solemn procession

DANVERS, Mass. — A North Shore community is remembering the sacrifice of fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was killed this week while responding to reports of a wrong‑way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Dozens of police officers, first responders, and community members lined the streets of Peabody on Wednesday night as Trooper Trainor’s body was transferred from the medical examiner’s office to a local funeral home in a dignified procession.

Services to honor the 30-year-old trooper are planned for next week.

A wake for Trooper Trainor will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conway, Cahill‑Brodeur Funeral Home in Peabody. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. James Church in Salem.

Trooper Trainor’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the region. A memorial continues to grow outside the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Danvers, where his fiancée stopped Thursday to leave flowers and embrace those gathered. She was joined by her mother, brother, and close friends.

Trainor’s fiancée, Jessica Ostrowski of Georgetown, wrote in an Instagram post, “There are absolutely no words to describe losing you. You were my absolute best friend, and I don’t know what I will do without you,” adding that he changed her life and showed her “true and genuine love.”

Trainor’s aunts also visited the memorial, describing him as someone driven by a deep commitment to protecting others.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

“He was someone who had people’s back,” said Ann Khader, his aunt. “People relied upon him, and people trusted him. He wanted to help people, and that is exactly what he was doing.”

Khader added that Trainor may have prevented further tragedy. “He really did potentially save many lives. It could’ve been far worse than it was,” she said. “Although, for our family, it couldn’t get any worse, we feel that he went out as a hero doing what he loved to do.”

Trainor’s death comes during an already painful time for his family. His aunts said his father died just three months ago.

According to his obituary, Trainor was raised in Salem, attended Salem Public Schools, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Salem State University.

He is survived by his mother, four siblings, and his fiancée.

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