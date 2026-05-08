‘A hero to all’: Fiancée of fallen Trooper Kevin Trainor shares emotional tribute

DANVER, Mass. — The fiancée of fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor is sharing an emotional tribute after the 30-year-old trooper was killed while responding to a wrong-way driver call on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Jessica Ostrowski posted a message on Instagram, remembering Trainor not only as a state trooper, but as her “best friend” and “everything.”

“Baby, my love, my everything, there are absolutely no words to describe losing you,” Ostrowski wrote. “You were my absolute best friend, and I don’t know what I will do without you, baby.”

Authorities said Trainor died early Wednesday morning after responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

His shift had just ended when he heard the emergency call and chose to respond.

“You ABSOLUTELY and positively changed my life, and I thank you everyday for showing me what true and genuine love is,” Ostrowski continued. “Thank you for the laughs and the memories and for always being there for me, no matter what. You healed many parts of me I never thought would ever be healed. I am beyond proud for the amount of love you have been given by those who loved and cared about you.”

On Thursday, Massachusetts State Police, first responders, and law enforcement agencies honored Trainor during a dignified transfer from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston to a funeral home in Peabody.

The procession drew an outpouring of support from fellow officers and community members.

Ostrowski reflected on Trainor’s courage, compassion, and dedication both on and off duty.

“Shows us who you really were, a friend, a partner, a brother, son, and HERO,” she wrote. “You weren’t just a Hero to me, but a Hero to all.”

She also described how deeply he was committed to his profession.

“I was always both impressed and scared by the amount of courage you showed both on and off the job. I would always tell you how impressed I am with how amazing you were at your job, and how this profession was meant for you, baby.”

Trainor graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2023 after previously serving as a corrections officer.

Since joining the force, he quickly earned respect among fellow troopers. Officials said he served as a mentor for new recruits and became a member of the department’s Troop Community Action Team.

“Gone but never forgotten until we meet again, my love,” she ended.

A wake for Trooper Trainor will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conway, Cahill‑Brodeur Funeral Home in Peabody. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. James Church in Salem.

He is survived by his mother, four siblings, and his fiancée.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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