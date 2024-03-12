2024 New England Patriots free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, offseason moves

FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday and the New England Patriots made a flurry of reported moves ahead of the official start of free agency.
Contracts negotiated during the legal tampering period can now be submitted to the NFL starting Wednesday at 4 p.m.
On the first day of the legal tampering window, the Patriots added several pieces on offense, defense, and special teams.
Below is a list of transactions New England has made so far:
- Patriots reportedly sign former Washington Commanders dual-threat running back Antonio Gibson
- Patriots reportedly sign journeyman veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to 1-year contract
- Patriots reportedly resign wide receiver/kick returner Jalen Reagor to 1-year contract
- Patriots reportedly sign former Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki
- Patriots reportedly resign offensive lineman Mike Onwenu
- Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. reportedly signs with Arizona Cardinals
- Patriots reportedly release wide receiver DeVante Parker
- Patriots announce the signing of offensive tackle Chuwuma Okorafor
Before opening the legal tampering window, the Patriots traded quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while also agreeing to a multi-year extensions with tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
The Patriots also placed a one-year transition tag on safety Kyle Duggar.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
