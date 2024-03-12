2024 New England Patriots free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, offseason moves

FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday and the New England Patriots made a flurry of reported moves ahead of the official start of free agency.

Contracts negotiated during the legal tampering period can now be submitted to the NFL starting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

On the first day of the legal tampering window, the Patriots added several pieces on offense, defense, and special teams.

Below is a list of transactions New England has made so far:

Before opening the legal tampering window, the Patriots traded quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while also agreeing to a multi-year extensions with tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The Patriots also placed a one-year transition tag on safety Kyle Duggar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

