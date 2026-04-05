Armed suspect still on the loose after officer seriously injured from shooting in Raymond, NH

RAYMOND, NH — The Raymond Police Department, alongside the New Hampshire State Police and mutual aid from other departments, is currently on the search for an armed suspect after seriously injuring an officer in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

The incident began just after 1:30 p.m. when police were called to a home on Ham Road to reports that a man was firing a weapon towards his family members.

Once on the scene, officers located the individual, prompting him to shoot at the officers. One Nottingham police officer was struck and transported to a hospital. Police say that the officer was seriously injured but the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Matthew Massey. In a press conference on Saturday night, police said that Massey was wanted for a felony related to a fire at a family member’s house. When officers were dispatched earlier today to set a perimeter around Massey, that’s when he opened fire.

Matthew Massey

State police described him as a 5′11″, 202 pound middle-aged white man with black hair and hazel eyes. Authorities believe that the man is on foot and ask that if you see someone matching their description to contact them.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” state police said.

Massey fled the scene, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter around the area.

Authorities locked down the area of Ham Road and Nottingham Road.

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State police added that residents within that area “should shelter in place until further notice and anticipate a presence of uniformed law enforcement personnel.”

Raymond police also confirmed the shelter-in-place order and asked that anyone “not call the station unless you have an emergency or need to report something.”

The search was still active. Massachusetts State Police are also aiding in the search by deploying an Air Wing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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