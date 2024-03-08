Report: Patriots finalize deal to keep star tight end Hunter Henry in New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have finalized a deal with star tight end Hunter Henry that will keep him in Foxboro for the foreseeable future.

The Patriots and Henry have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with a base salary of $27 million, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The deal allows Henry to earn up to $30 million in total.

“It’s good to keep good players,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X. “Smart move.”

The #Patriots and TE Hunter Henry have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $27M base worth a max value of $30M, per me and @MikeGarafolo. https://t.co/ogVGRpi59M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

Henry, who was slated to become a free agent next week, caught 42 passes and six touchdowns for a Patriots offense that struggled greatly in 2023.

Henry has totaled 133 catches, 1,531 yards, and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons in New England.

Before making the move to Foxboro, Henry spent five seasons with the Los Angles Chargers.

