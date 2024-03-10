Report: Patriots finalizing trade to send QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have seemingly found a new home for their 2021 first-round draft pick.

The Patriots are working on a deal to send quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Jones was drafted by the Patriots with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and led the Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie season. But the Alabama product has regressed in the past two seasons and lost the starting job to QB Bailey Zappe midway through the 2023 NFL season.

The Patriots parted ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick following their 4-13 regular season and the move gives new head coach Jerod Mayo a clean slate in the QB room with the #3 overall pick in New England’s hands.

Mac Jones played high school football at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. Now he will get to play for the Jaguars, backing up Trevor Lawrence. https://t.co/GdUEFw4Iql — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

The two sides were reportedly discussing a 6th round draft pick in the deal, according to Schefter The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

