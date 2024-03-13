Patriots and 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

(AP) — The New England Patriots and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper have agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, a person with knowledge of the terms said Tuesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Hooper had 25 catches for 234 yards last season in Las Vegas. He had his two best seasons with Atlanta in 2018-19 when he averaged 73 receptions and 724 yards receiving while scoring 10 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old Hooper has played eight seasons with the Falcons, Cleveland, Tennessee and the Raiders.

Hooper replaces Mike Gesicki, who is heading to Cincinnati, and joins Hunter Henry to give the Patriots a formidable duo at tight end.

