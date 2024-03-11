Report: Kendrick Bourne to return to Patriots on three-year deal

The New England Patriots and Kendrick Bourne have reportedly struck a deal to keep the wide receiver in Foxboro ahead of free agency.

The Patriots and the 28-year-old wideout have agreed to terms on a three-year deal, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The deal is expected to be valued at around $19.5 million total over the three years, carries a maximum value of $33 million and includes a $4.2 million signing bonus, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Bourne suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Bourne had racked up 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games prior to the injury.

Bourne signed a three-year, $15MM deal with the Patriots in 2021. After a career year in 2021 that included 5 touchdowns and 800 receiving yards, Bourne took a step back under defensive coordinator-turned-offensive play-caller Matt Patricia in 2022, only catching one touchdown on 35 targets.

While the Patriots suffered from an anemic offense in 2023, Bourne was a rare bright spot, tallying four touchdowns in only 8 games.

It remains to be seen who will be tossing Bourne the ball in 2024 after the Patriots reportedly finalized plans to ship QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

