Patriots to bring in familiar face, Jacoby Brissett, at QB on 1-year deal, reports say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have been busy as the NFL’s free agent negotiating window opened on Monday.

With the team moving on from former first-round pick Mac Jones, a familiar face is returning to Foxborough to take up the quarterback position.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says quarterback Jacoby Brissett is returning to the Patriots on a 1-year deal worth $8 million. The Patriots quarterback room will reportedly consist of Brissett and Bailey Zappe.

Source: The #Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Jacoby Brissett, who gets $8M on a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Brissett, who appeared in three games with the Washington Commanders as a backup last season, was a 3rd round pick (91st overall) out of North Carolina State University in the 2016 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

Last season with the Commanders, threw for 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns in his 8-year NFL career.

During his brief stint in New England, he started two games, going 1-1 when Tom Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury at the start of the 2016 season.

The Patriots currently hold the #3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

