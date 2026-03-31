Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer crash in Westborough causes delays on Mass Pike

WESTBORO, Mass. — An overturned tractor-trailer shut down lanes on the Mass Pike late Monday night.

The tractor-trailer crashed and ended up on its side near mile marker 106 in Westborough.

Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News no one was hurt in the crash.

Tractor-trailer crash in Westborough causes delays on Mass Pike

Traffic was still reduced to one lane in each direction by 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Drivers were advised to expect delays.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group