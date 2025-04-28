‘Made to order’: Mass. man gets prison time in drug ring that made 136K counterfeit pills with meth

BOSTON — A Saugus man was sentenced to prison on Monday for his role in a drug manufacturing ring on the North Shore that produced tens of thousands of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Aaron Lenardis, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Boston to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin handed down his sentence.

A federal jury convicted Lenardis in November of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl; one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl; and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Foley said during a search of Lenardis’ home in Saugus on Oct. 25, 2022, investigators seized an industrial pill press; 14 firearms including a Glock outfitted to operate as a machinegun; at least 1.85 kilograms of pills; powder containing methamphetamine; at least 87.6 grams of pills and powder containing fentanyl and “M30” stamps commonly used to manufacture counterfeit pills.

Lenardis was indicted along with Charles Bates of Reading in February 2023 for their roles in the counterfeit drug manufacturing ring on the North Shore.

In August 2022, authorities launched an investigation into Bates after he ordered 50 kilograms of an orange binding agent commonly used to make counterfeit Adderall pills, Foley said. Investigators saw Bates picking up the package at a UPS store in Boston.

Bates brought the binding agent to Lenardis’s house in Saugus, where he and Lenardis used it to manufacture counterfeit pills using a pill press, Foley said.

Throughout September 2022 and October 2022, Bates exchanged text messages with drug customers and associates in which he spoke about pills that are “made to order,” prosecutors said.

Bates also described being at the place where the pills were made, Lenardis’s house, and “watching the guy work so no corners have been cut.”

“Bates described the pill press being used for 20 hours at a time and producing 5,000 pills per hour,” prosecutors said.

In total, prosecutors said at least 136,000 counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, equivalent to approximately 40 kilograms of such pills, were made.

After the pill press broke, Bates traveled to Pawtucket, Rhode Island to get a replacement, Foley said. He and Lenardis were then seen carrying the replacement pill press into Lenardis’ home in Saugus.

Bates was sentenced in November to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

