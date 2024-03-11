Report: Patriots sign veteran dual-threat running back as NFL’s free agent negotiating window opens

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots signed veteran dual-threat running back Antonio Gibson on Monday as the NFL’s free agent negotiating window opened, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report New England’s signing of the former Washington Commander.

Source: The #Patriots are signing former #Commanders RB Antonio Gibson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

In addition to his ability to run the football, Gibson is more than capable of chipping in the passing game.

In four seasons with the Commanders, Gibson racked up 2,643 rushing yards, 1,283 receiving yards on 172 catches, 22 rushing touchdowns, and seven receiving touchdowns in 61 games.

Before the reported signing of Gibson, New England made a major trade over the weekend, sending quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team also reportedly resigned wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year contract.

The terms of the deal with Gibson weren’t immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group