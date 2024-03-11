Local

Report: Patriots sign veteran dual-threat running back as NFL’s free agent negotiating window opens

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after his receiving touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots signed veteran dual-threat running back Antonio Gibson on Monday as the NFL’s free agent negotiating window opened, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report New England’s signing of the former Washington Commander.

In addition to his ability to run the football, Gibson is more than capable of chipping in the passing game.

In four seasons with the Commanders, Gibson racked up 2,643 rushing yards, 1,283 receiving yards on 172 catches, 22 rushing touchdowns, and seven receiving touchdowns in 61 games.

Before the reported signing of Gibson, New England made a major trade over the weekend, sending quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team also reportedly resigned wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year contract.

The terms of the deal with Gibson weren’t immediately available.

