Officials: Person armed with sword shot dead by BPD after attacking EMS clinician, officer

BOSTON — Boston police say a suspect was shot and killed after attacking an EMS clinician and an officer with a sword near Northeastern University. Several officers were also injured.

In a press conference, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said they received a call from an individual around 10:44 a.m. on Hemenway Street who reported there was four individuals with a gun looking to harm him.

Officers located the caller of the 911 call and began speaking to him through the doorway of the apartment.

At some point, officers requested assistance of Boston EMS and their clinician as it was clear the individual was in some sort of mental health crisis.

After an extended period of time, they started to ask the individual if he could come out.

According to authorities, the individual opened the door and struck both the EMS clinician on scene, and an officer outside the door. He allegedly stabbed the officer with a weapon, which Commissioner Cox identified as “some sort of sword.”

One or more officers fired their weapon and taser at the individual, and the person was given immediate medical attention. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The officer suffered a severe laceration to the arm, and the EMS clinician and several other officers were injured and taken to area hospitals.

“For all those impacted by this, our thoughts and prayers are with them. All the public safety professionals who showed up here today to provide service we wish them a speedy recovery and thank them for their service in general. And we also certainly want to send our condolences to the deceased’s family,” said Cox.

It happened on Hemenway Street, located near housing for students at Northeastern University.

Northeastern University referred Boston 25 to the Boston Police Department for information on the incident, however Cox said he believed the school sent out notification to students and families that there was no ongoing threat.

“Today serves as a reminder of the dangers inherent in this work and the sacrifice our members make every day. Members of Boston EMS show up to save lives — not to be assaulted," a spokesperson for Boston EMS said. “No one should face violence for simply doing their job. Our thoughts are with our injured members, the Boston Police officers, and everyone affected by today’s incident.”

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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