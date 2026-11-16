Local Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: On-the-Go Power and Smarter Cleaning

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals
Local Steals & Deals Whether you’re running errands all day or just trying to stay on top of weekend chores, having the right tools makes a huge difference. These practical upgrades take the hassle out of everyday routines: Memorex keeps your phone powered wherever you are, while Zippi makes tackling dirty floors a whole lot easier. (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals Presents

11 November, 2026

On-the-Go Power and Smarter Cleaning

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Simple Tweaks for a Smoother Week


Whether you’re running errands all day or just trying to stay on top of weekend chores, having the right tools makes a huge difference. These practical upgrades take the hassle out of everyday routines: Memorex keeps your phone powered wherever you are, while Zippi makes tackling dirty floors a whole lot easier.


Memorex

Deal: $29.99

Retail: $99.99

(While supplies last)

70% Off

We've all been there—your phone hits 1%, and you’re frantically digging through your bag, hoping you remembered a charging cable. The Memorex 16,000mAh Power Bank makes dead batteries a thing of the past. What makes it stand out is that the charging cables and foldable wall plug are built right in, so you can just grab the pack and head out the door. It packs plenty of juice to keep your devices powered all day while clearing the messy cable clutter out of your bag. It’s the ultimate grab-and-go lifesaver for travel, long workdays, or running errands around town. Never get stuck with a dead battery—get your all-in-one Memorex Power Bank now!

Shop now

Zippi Spin & Steam

Deal: $119.99

Retail: $299.99

(While supplies last)

60% Off

If you're tired of scrubbing sticky spills or hauling around a heavy bucket, the Zippi Spin & Steam cuts floor cleaning down to minutes. Dual spinning pads and quick-heating steam cut through stuck-on grime with almost no effort. It’s ready in 15 seconds, cleans safely without harsh chemicals, and uses washable pads, so you never waste cash on disposable refills. Make dirty floors effortless—grab your Zippi Spin & Steam while this deal lasts!

Shop now
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