Local Steals & Deals: On-the-Go Power and Smarter Cleaning

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Simple Tweaks for a Smoother Week

Whether you’re running errands all day or just trying to stay on top of weekend chores, having the right tools makes a huge difference. These practical upgrades take the hassle out of everyday routines: Memorex keeps your phone powered wherever you are, while Zippi makes tackling dirty floors a whole lot easier.