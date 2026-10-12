Local Steals & Deals: At-Home Skincare & Movie Nights Anywhere

7 October, 2026
At-Home Skincare & Movie Nights Anywhere
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Simple Tweaks for a Better Week
Sometimes it's the little routines that make the biggest difference in our week. Whether you're carving out a few minutes for yourself before bed or getting the family together for a weekend activity, we’ve got top deals that help make those moments a bit more special. Glo24K offers a really fun way to upgrade your evening skincare, while Miroir makes it super easy to bring the big screen anywhere.
Glo24K
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $149.99
67% Off
If you're looking for a simple way to step up your skincare routine without cluttering your bathroom counter, the Glo24K 6-in-1 Beauty Therapy Wand is a game changer. Instead of juggling a bunch of different devices, this handheld wand combines popular spa treatments—like gentle massage, warming heat, and LED light therapy into one quick step. It helps your favorite serums and moisturizers absorb better while giving your face a relaxing massage at the end of a long day. It’s an easy, soothing way to support a fresh, glowing look without booking an expensive facial. Click here to upgrade your skincare the Glo24K Wand!Shop now
Miroir
Deal: $149.00
Retail: $199.00
25% Off
When it comes to home entertainment, the Miroir RK201 Projector brings big-screen fun anywhere you want it. Whether you’re hosting a backyard movie night or streaming a new show in your bedroom, it’s compact, lightweight, and super easy to set up. Just plug in your device, point it at a blank wall, and enjoy an instant theater experience. Plus, with its built-in battery, you can take it outside without hassle or extra cords. Just plug in your laptop or streaming device, point it at a blank wall, and you've got a fun theater experience anywhere. Ready to elevate movie night? Click here to grab your Miroir Projector now!Shop now
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