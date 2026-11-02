Local Steals & Deals: At-Home Skincare and Fun Hair Styling

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Simple Tweaks for a Better Week

Let's talk about a couple of fun finds that can easily brighten up your week. Whether you want to refresh your evening routine or add a little extra flair to your look, we found a couple of items that make it super simple. Nuovaglo offers a neat way to step up your skincare, while Blinger brings a touch of temporary sparkle to your hair or accessories.