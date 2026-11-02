Local Steals & Deals: At-Home Skincare and Fun Hair Styling

29 October, 2026
At-Home Skincare and Fun Hair Styling
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Simple Tweaks for a Better Week
Let's talk about a couple of fun finds that can easily brighten up your week. Whether you want to refresh your evening routine or add a little extra flair to your look, we found a couple of items that make it super simple. Nuovaglo offers a neat way to step up your skincare, while Blinger brings a touch of temporary sparkle to your hair or accessories.
Nuovaglo
Deal: $89.99
Retail: $488
82% Off
If you're looking for a way to upgrade your evening skincare routine without spending a ton of extra time, the Nuovaglo Lumiwave LED Mask is a solid option. Instead of being tethered to a wall outlet, this mask is totally wireless, so you can easily move around while you use it. It features seven different LED light settings to help support a fresh, healthy-looking complexion. You just pop it on for a few minutes while you watch TV, read, or fold laundry. It's an easy, comfortable way to give your skin a little extra TLC at home. Click here to check out the Nuovaglo Lumiwave Mask!Shop now
Blinger
Deal: $31
Retail: $49
37% Off
If you or someone in your house loves adding a bit of sparkle to an outfit, the Blinger Gem Z Starter Set is a really fun find. It’s essentially a little styling tool that lets you easily stamp gems directly into your hair, clothes, or accessories. It’s super straightforward to use—just load it up, press it down, and the gems stay put until you brush or peel them out. It’s a great way to add some temporary flair for a party, a concert, or just a fun weekend activity. Click here to grab the Blinger Gem Z Starter Set!Shop now
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