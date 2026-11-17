One person is dead after being hit by a car in Essex on Tuesday.

A woman was struck by a Volvo XC 60 on Route 133 near Lanes Road around 12:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Office of the Essex County District Attorney told Boston 25 News.

The driver of the Volvo remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

“Essex Police and Fire, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and are investigating the incident,” the Essex DA said.

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