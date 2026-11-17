TAUNTON, Mass. — The second victim recovered from the Threemile River in Taunton following a crash last week has been identified.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, first responders received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. reporting that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed near North Walker and Winthrop streets in Taunton when it struck a utility pole and guardrail, veered off the road, and entered the Threemile River.

When authorities arrived, they found a white Nissan Maxima submerged in the river with one person inside. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Alec Ardita of Taunton, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities continued searching for a second victim, but worsening conditions forced them to suspend the search until the following day.

The second victim, identified as 23-year-old Paul Courcy Jr. of Taunton, was found dead the next day.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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