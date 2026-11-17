MANSFIELD, Mass. — One man has died, and two other people suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield Monday afternoon.

Police and EMS responded around 3:48 p.m. to the area of Route 140 and Summer Street after multiple 911 callers reported a crash involving several vehicles.

Investigators said a Ford pickup truck went through the intersection and struck two stationary vehicles.

The pickup driver, 46-year-old Kenneth Jones of Walpole, was flown to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said initial investigation indicates Jones may have suffered a medical episode as his truck entered the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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