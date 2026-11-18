Firefighters are fighting a large fire that broke out in New Bedford on Tuesday night.
Firefighters could be seen dousing a building on the corner of Rivet and Orchard streets as flames and smoke poured from the roof.
Roads around the fire have been blocked off, according to WPRI.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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