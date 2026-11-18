Firefighters are fighting a large fire that broke out in New Bedford on Tuesday night.

Firefighters could be seen dousing a building on the corner of Rivet and Orchard streets as flames and smoke poured from the roof.

Roads around the fire have been blocked off, according to WPRI.

Firefighters battle large fire in New Bedford

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