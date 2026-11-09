Local Steals & Deals: Cooler Sleep & Safer Memories

4 November, 2026
Cooler Sleep & Safer Memories
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Simple Tweaks for a Smoother Week
Whether you're trying to get a better night's rest or just want to clear up some storage space on your phone, making a few small changes can really help. We’ve got some handy items that tackle those minor everyday headaches. iHomeSure offers an easy way to upgrade your bed for a more comfortable sleep, while Photo Backup Stick makes saving your family pictures a breeze.
iHomeSure
Deal: $31 - $41
Retail: $89.99 - $129.99
UP TO 70% Off
If you tend to wake up feeling hot or just can't seem to get comfortable at night, swapping out your heavy bedding for iHomeSure Bamboo Blend Cooling Sheets is a smart move. Bamboo is naturally breathable and lightweight, which helps pull heat away from your body so you sleep a bit cooler. This four-piece set comes with everything you need for a fresh setup, and it feels really soft right out of the package. It's a simple way to make your bedroom feel a little more relaxing without spending a fortune. Click here to get your iHomeSure cooling sheets before this deal ends!Shop now
Photo Backup Stick
Deal: $41.99 - $97.99
Retail: $59.99 - $159.99
UP TO 39% Off
If your phone is always hitting you with that dreaded "storage full" warning, the Photo Backup Stick Omega Universal is the easiest fix out there. Skip the endless monthly cloud subscriptions and confusing apps—just plug it straight into your phone, tablet, or computer. It instantly seeks out your photos and videos, skips the duplicates, and safely tucks them away in seconds. It’s compatible with practically any device, giving you instant room for new memories without the digital headache. Tap here to safeguard your photos in second!Shop now
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