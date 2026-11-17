BOSTON — A tractor-trailer rollover on the Massachusetts Turnpike caused major traffic backups on Tuesday afternoon, which only eased after dusk.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 131 in Boston’s Allston-Brighton area around 12:30 p.m., bringing traffic to a standstill.

By 5:00 p.m., all lanes were back open and traffic was slowly chugging along.

The overturned vehicle blocked all lanes heading into the city. Outbound traffic was crawling by the crash.

MassDOT warned that traffic impacts are expected to “continue for several hours.”

Crash snarls traffic on Mass. Pike

Video from the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

Boston 25 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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