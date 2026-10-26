Local Steals & Deals: Never Lose Your Wallet or Get Left in the Dark

21 October, 2026
Never Lose Your Wallet or Get Left in the Dark
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Smart Gear for Everyday Peace of Mind
Losing your essentials or getting caught in the dark can easily throw off your day. We’ve got some practical fixes for these everyday headaches. Proper Hills keeps your cards secure and trackable on your phone, while Evolight delivers reliable, ultra-bright light whenever you need it most.
ProperHills
Deal: $28.99
Retail: $99.99
71% Off
Stop digging for your wallet right as you’re walking out the door. The Proper Hills Leather Magnetic Wallet Tracker snaps securely onto the back of your phone to keep your essentials together. Powered by Apple Find My, you can pinpoint its exact location in seconds. It’s the easiest way to keep your everyday essentials sleek, safe, and trackable. Grab this exclusive deal now:Shop now
Evolight
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $39.99
25% Off
We all have that one flashlight in a drawer that never seems to have working batteries when we need it. The Evolight Rechargeable LED Flashlight is a smart swap that solves that problem for good. It’s bright and gives you reliable light for walking the dog at night, weekend camping trips, or an unexpected power outage. Since it’s rechargeable, you just plug it in to juice it back up, so you aren't constantly hunting for fresh batteries. It's a solid, practical tool to keep around the house or in the glovebox for peace of mind. Click here to shop now:Shop now
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