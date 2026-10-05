Local Steals & Deals: Head-to-Toe Relief & Hands-Free Filming

30 September, 2026
Head-to-Toe Relief & Hands-Free Filming
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Feel Good and Stay Connected On the Move
Whether you’re looking to just unplug after a long week or wanting to step up your video setup, we have a few finds that make life easier. We’ve got some cozy comfort from Mountrax alongside a tech essential from Minolta.
Mountrax
Deal: $35.99 - $75.99
Retail: $79.99 - $179.99
UP TO 58% Off
If your idea of a good evening involves finally taking a breather after being on your feet all day, Mountrax has a couple of options to help you unwind. First up is the heated Shiatsu Foot Massager. It features a gentle rolling motion and warmth that helps soothe tired soles while you relax. It fits most sizes and even comes with a remote, so you don't have to bend down to mess with the settings. If you hold tension in your shoulders, the heated Neck and Back Massager offers a nice kneading motion that helps loosen things up. It’s a really simple way to bring a bit of that spa feeling to your living room. Ready to kick back and relax? Click here to shop Mountrax massagers today!Shop now
Minolta
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $99.99
50% Off
Over on the tech side, whether you’re filming content, cooking on live, or catching up on FaceTime while on the move, you know keeping yourself in frame is usually a hassle.The Minolta Smart Face-Tracking Mount is a handy little helper that acts like your own camera person. It uses built-in tracking to follow your movement, helping keep you centered in the shot. The best part? It doesn't require any extra apps, Wi-Fi, or confusing setups. You just snap your phone in, turn it on, and do your thing. Click to grab this deal now!Shop now
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