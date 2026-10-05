Local Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: Head-to-Toe Relief & Hands-Free Filming

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals
Local Steals & Deals (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

30 September, 2026

Head-to-Toe Relief & Hands-Free Filming

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Feel Good and Stay Connected On the Move


Whether you’re looking to just unplug after a long week or wanting to step up your video setup, we have a few finds that make life easier. We’ve got some cozy comfort from Mountrax alongside a tech essential from Minolta.


Mountrax

Deal: $35.99 - $75.99

Retail: $79.99 - $179.99

(While supplies last)

UP TO 58% Off

If your idea of a good evening involves finally taking a breather after being on your feet all day, Mountrax has a couple of options to help you unwind. First up is the heated Shiatsu Foot Massager. It features a gentle rolling motion and warmth that helps soothe tired soles while you relax. It fits most sizes and even comes with a remote, so you don't have to bend down to mess with the settings. If you hold tension in your shoulders, the heated Neck and Back Massager offers a nice kneading motion that helps loosen things up. It’s a really simple way to bring a bit of that spa feeling to your living room. Ready to kick back and relax? Click here to shop Mountrax massagers today!

Shop now

Minolta

Deal: $49.99

Retail: $99.99

(While supplies last)

50% Off

Over on the tech side, whether you’re filming content, cooking on live, or catching up on FaceTime while on the move, you know keeping yourself in frame is usually a hassle.The Minolta Smart Face-Tracking Mount is a handy little helper that acts like your own camera person. It uses built-in tracking to follow your movement, helping keep you centered in the shot. The best part? It doesn't require any extra apps, Wi-Fi, or confusing setups. You just snap your phone in, turn it on, and do your thing. Click to grab this deal now!

Shop now
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