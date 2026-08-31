Local Steals & Deals: Artistic Elegance & Effortless Glamour

26 August, 2026
Artistic Elegance & Effortless Glamour
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Express Your Style & Glow With Confidence
Finding a makeup routine that feels effortless yet elegant can completely change the way you start your morning. Today, we're so excited to highlight a brand that treats beauty like true art. Founded by a painter and makeup artist, Artonit is built on a really beautiful vision: blending art and beauty. They don't treat makeup as just another trend to follow, but as a genuine way to express yourself. In fact, every single shade they create starts out as a feeling, a memory, or a piece of art—designed not to cover up who you are, but to help reveal it. Whether you're getting glammed up for a night out or just want a fresh, polished look for the office, this thoughtfully crafted collection is here to give your makeup bag a serious upgrade.
Artonit
Deal: $21.00 - $85.00
Retail: $32.00 - $131.00
UP TO 35% Off
When it comes to curating your perfect makeup collection, this line truly has you completely covered from your eyes to your lips. It's designed to help you build a beautifully customized look, offering everything you need to enhance your favorite features. You can seamlessly define your eyes with their rich pencils and blendable eyeshadows, and then add a gorgeous, warm dimension to your face using their versatile blush, bronzer, and illuminating duos. When you're ready to add the finishing touch, their lip collection has something for every single mood—featuring precise lip liners, classic lipsticks, and beautifully smooth lip glosses. With such a complete and versatile lineup, it’s easier than ever to enjoy a daily routine that feels luxurious and looks effortlessly chic. We’ve got a special offer so you can easily treat yourself to this elevated beauty experience at an amazing value. Ready to let your inner artist shine? Click here to shop the exclusive collection today!Shop now
©2026 Cox Media Group