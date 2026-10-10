One dead in officer-involved shooting in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Norfolk County District Attorney is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Monk Street.

It happened early this morning, according to the DA, and one person is deceased.

The matter remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Once more details are available, they will be provided, the DA said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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