Local Steals & Deals: Healthier Hair & A Fresher Smile

14 September, 2026
Healthier Hair & A Fresher Smile
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Simple Ways to Refresh Your Hair & Smile
Taking care of yourself shouldn't mean dealing with complicated routines or shelling out for expensive specialist visits. If you're looking to elevate your daily habits right from the comfort of home, we've got you covered. We are sharing two smart, easy-to-use tools that make personal care an absolute breeze. Whether you're hoping to encourage fuller-looking hair or just want a faster route to a dentist-clean smile, Hairmax and Optum Duo are great to fit seamlessly into your schedule.
Hairmax
Deal: $165.00
Retail: $249.00
34% Off
If you've been looking for a gentle, at-home way to support your hair's appearance without dealing with sticky serums or messy creams, the Hairmax Ultima 9 Classic LaserComb is a brilliant addition to your routine. It uses targeted low-level laser technology to help encourage thicker, fuller-looking hair, and you only need to use it for a few minutes a couple of times a week. The design is actually really clever; it features patented hair-parting teeth that ensure the light energy goes exactly where you want it. It's an easy, comfortable, and totally portable way to invest in your hair journey while you just relax on the couch and catch up on your favorite shows. We've lined up a special offer so you can confidently try it out at a great value. Ready to support your hair goals? Click here to shop the Hairmax LaserComb deal today!Shop now
Optum Duo
Deal: $179.95
Retail: $79.99
56% Off
Let's be honest, we all know we should be flossing every single day, but adding that extra step when you're exhausted at night can be tough. The Optum Duo completely takes away that guilt by combining a high-quality electric toothbrush and a water flosser into one single device. There is literally a built-in flossing stream right inside the brush head, meaning you can brush and flush away stubborn food and plaque at the exact same time! You can also easily adjust the speeds for both functions to match your own comfort level, which is a total lifesaver if you have sensitive gums or wear braces. It's the ultimate shortcut to a cleaner, fresher mouth without spending extra time hovering over the sink. Ready to simplify your smile routine? Click here to grab your Optum Duo now!Shop now
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