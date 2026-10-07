Man shot near Cambridge park; girlfriend says shooting appeared random

Police are searching for a gunman after a person was shot Tuesday afternoon in North Cambridge near the Russell Field complex.

Cambridge police said officers responded to reports of gunfire on Rindge Avenue around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries and transported the victim to a hospital. Authorities have not released details about the victim’s condition.

A woman at the scene told Boston 25 News the victim is her boyfriend.

“I feel so sad. I’m trying to find him at the hospital. I don’t know where he’s at. I don’t know,” said Tutu Walker.

Walker said she was nearby when the shooting happened and initially mistook the gunfire for fireworks.

“I thought it was firecrackers at first, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s really guns,’” Walker said. “So I jumped up, looked back, he got shot, and me and this other dude ran to the tree right there.”

Walker believes her boyfriend was shot in the lower part of his body.

“They said the leg, but I’m like, how come there’s so much blood here then?” she said.

She also said she believes the shooting was random and that neither she nor others nearby recognized the gunman.

“The dude came out of nowhere. I don’t know. Nobody knows him. I don’t know who it is,” Walker said.

Following the shooting, detectives spent hours searching the area for evidence. Investigators were seen cleaning up shattered glass at a nearby bus stop and towing away an SUV with a bullet hole in one of its doors.

Meanwhile, Walker said she has been trying to get information about her boyfriend’s condition.

“Right now I’m still trying to find him. I don’t know what hospital he’s at. The ambulance wouldn’t even let me go with him,” she said.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public but that officers will maintain an increased presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Cambridge police.

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