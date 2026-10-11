Man critically injured in motorcycle accident in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Mansfield on Saturday.

Authorities responded around 5:43 p.m. to a reported crash on the ramp connecting Interstate 495 northbound to Route 140 northbound.

Officials said the motorcycle had gone off the roadway and the rider was unconscious.

Mansfield firefighters immediately began providing emergency medical care. The man went into cardiac arrest at the scene, but paramedics were able to resuscitate him.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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