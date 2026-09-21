Local Steals & Deals: Everyday Joys: Clearer Chats & Beautiful Gardens

16 September, 2026
Everyday Joys: Clearer Chats & Beautiful Gardens
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Elevate Your Week With Simple Upgrades
Sometimes the most satisfying upgrades we make aren't massive lifestyle overhauls, but just small tweaks that add a bit of ease and beauty to our week. To help you enjoy the little things, we've pulled together two great brands. Ceretone offers a brilliant way to help you stay in the loop, while Cottage Farms brings those gorgeous, warm autumn hues straight to your backyard. If you love discovering practical items that just make life better, you’ll definitely want to check these out.
Ceretone
Deal: $59.99 - $169.99
Retail: $199.99 - $399.99
UP TO 70% Off
Ever find yourself nodding along at a noisy restaurant even when you missed half the joke? Ceretone is a really clever over-the-counter hearing option for those moments when you just need a bit of extra clarity. These neat, discreet devices fit comfortably and help filter out annoying background noise so you can easily tune into the actual conversation. Plus, they are rechargeable and super straightforward to use, making them a seamless addition to your daily routine. We’ve got a great deal so you can experience clearer sound at an amazing value. Ready to catch every word of the conversation? Click here to shop this exclusive deal today!Shop now
Cottage Farms
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $49.99
40% Off
If your patio or garden is looking a little tired lately, these autumn mini roses from Cottage Farms are such a fun way to bring in those cozy autumn vibes.It’s a beautifully simple way to give your outdoor space a fresh, welcoming feel just in time for crisp weather and backyard get-togethers. We've lined up a sweet opportunity so you can easily bring these gorgeous plants home. Ready to add a pop of color to your yard for fall? Click here to grab your Cottage Farms Mini Roses now!Shop now
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