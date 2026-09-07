Local Steals & Deals: A Fresh Smile & A Safer Drive

2 September, 2026
A Fresh Smile & A Safer Drive
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Start Your Morning Right & Hit the Road With Confidence!
Everyday routines should be all about feeling prepared and protected, whether you're standing at the bathroom sink or navigating the morning commute. To help you streamline your day, we've paired up two deals to add a little extra peace of mind to your schedule. Pursonic brings a comprehensive, smart approach to your daily oral care, while Minolta offers a highly reliable extra set of eyes for your daily drive. Whether you're aiming to support a healthier smile or looking for added security on the road, these practical tools have you covered.
Pursonic
Deal: $41.99
Retail: $69.99
40% Off
Taking great care of your teeth shouldn't mean cluttering up your bathroom counter with a dozen different, expensive gadgets. The Pursonic Advanced Oral Care Set makes dental hygiene incredibly simple by combining a USB-rechargeable electric toothbrush and a water flosser into one. Designed to gently help remove buildup and support healthier gums, this combo makes it easy to maintain that fresh-from-the-dentist feeling at home. The best part? It comes fully loaded with 12 replacement brush heads, meaning you’re set for a long time before you even have to think about buying refills. We've arranged a special opportunity for you to upgrade your morning routine with an unbeatable deal. Click here to grab your Pursonic Oral Care Set today!Shop now
Minolta
Deal: $89.99
Retail: $199.99
55% Off
We all know the road can be unpredictable, but the Minolta 2VIEW® 2-Channel 1080P Dash Cam helps take the stress out of your daily commute. This sleek, clever device mounts easily to your windshield to quietly record your trips, providing a clear, high-quality video record of everything that happens out in front of you. It's a fantastic way to feel a bit more secure behind the wheel, knowing you have reliable footage safely stored away just in case of an unexpected bump or traffic incident. It’s user-friendly so you can set it up and forget about it. Think of it as your trustworthy co-pilot every time you turn the key!. Drive with total confidence and hit the road with peace of mind. Click here to shop our exclusive Minolta Dash Cam deal!Shop now
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