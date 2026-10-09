Clear skies tonight, another pleasant day tomorrow

BRIGHT & BREEZY

Enjoy the bright weather today. We’ll toss in some scattered clouds this afternoon, but any showers will remain in northern New England. Temperatures will run a couple degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Sunshine will continue all day Saturday. The wind will be a little lighter with highs in the low to mid 60s. Similar temps are expected Sunday with increasing clouds. Rain, the remnants of Isaias, will arrive after 5 PM. About 1/2″ on average is expected Sunday night to Monday morning in southern New England with the potential for some amounts up to 1″. This will NOT pose any of the severe weather threats as the Deep South where conditions will peak Friday night and Saturday.

TROPICS UPDATE

Hurricane Isaias will likely continue to strengthen today with incredibly warm water fueling it. The NHC forecast calls for it becoming a Major Hurricane (cat 3), with hopeful weaking due to wind shear right before landfall.

Either way, it’s a huge player for FL, AL, MS, and GA. Rain will arrive this afternoon ahead of the midnight-ish landfall expected on the Florida Panhandle. A 5-7 ft life threatening storm surge will occur tonight, worst immediately to the right of where the hurricane makes landfall.

Wind and surge will peak tonight along the coast. Flash flooding and tornadoes will peak tonight and Saturday across a wider region of the southeast.

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