Local Steals & Deals: A Fresher Smile & Smarter Kitchen Prep

23 September, 2026
A Fresher Smile & Smarter Kitchen Prep
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Everyday Essentials, Made a Little Smarter
These clever finds can easily brighten up your week—literally and figuratively. We tracked down two brands that tackle everyday annoyances, from stubborn coffee stains to frustrating dinner prep.
Nuovaglo
Deal: $59.99
Retail: $299.99
81% Off
If you're looking for a simple way to refresh your smile, the Nuovaglo GloPro 20 is a great option to explore. Instead of dealing with messy strips, this kit uses an enamel-safe gel and an LED mouthpiece to help gently lift everyday surface stains. The best part? It plugs right into your smartphone. You can just pop it in for about 10 minutes while scrolling through your feed, making it super easy to squeeze into a busy evening. We’ve found a great deal so you can give this at-home system a try without breaking the bank. Click here to check it out!Shop now
Plateful
Deal: $299.99
Retail: $1,199.99
75% Off
Over in the kitchen, Plateful is making everyday cooking a whole lot easier. If you're tired of dealing with cheap cookware that breaks down, warps, or gets ruined after a few uses, this collection is a super solid upgrade. It's built with high-grade, durable materials that are made to last, while still feeling lightweight and easy to work with. Everything is designed to give you smooth, consistent results every time you cook, and clean-up afterward is practically effortless. You’ll get a nice variety of versatile essentials to tackle whatever's on your menu, all while looking great in your kitchen setup. We’ve got a deal that makes it easy to help you refresh your home cooking for less. Ready to level up your kitchen routine? Click here to shop Plateful now!Shop now
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