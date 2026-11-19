To score a free pair of top-flight sneakers from Nike, high school seniors will not have to be just athletes. Graduating at the top of their class will just do it for them.

Nike has pledged to give free sneakers to high school valedictorians for the 2026-27 school year.

The idea sprouted from a request made to the company on social media by Scott Colom, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi this month to become the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

Colom had asked Nike to provide the custom-made Air Force 1 sneakers to every valedictorian in his home state. But the athletic apparel giant took the request further, offering the deal to valedictorians from the Class of 2027, WAPT reported.

“The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea,” Nike.com wrote in response to Colom on X. “For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let’s go! Stay tuned for more info.”

@scott_colom The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea. @scott_colom, we'll do you one better… For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let’s go! Stay tuned for more info. — Nike.com (@nikestore) November 18, 2026

Those details will likely include which sneakers the students will receive, Fox News reported. They also have not decided whether they will be custom-designed or how the graduating valedictorians can claim them.

Colom suggested to Nike that the company consider honoring Hiram Revels in the sneaker design, WAPT reported. Revels, who represented Mississippi in the Senate in 1870-71, was the first Black member of the upper chamber of Congress. Colom is the first Black U.S. senator from the Magnolia State since Blanche K. Bruce left office in 1881.

Colom praised Nike for expanding on his suggestion, The Hill reported.

“I’m so proud of @Nike for stepping up to motivate students across the country in this historic moment. This is the #justdoit mentality that makes your company great,” Colom wrote on social media.

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