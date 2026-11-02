Boston Public Schools recommends closure of 3 schools

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools is recommending the closure of three schools and changes to several others as part of its long-term plan to reduce the number of schools operating across the district.

Superintendent Mary Skipper is expected to present the recommendations to the Boston School Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Under the proposal, East Boston Early Education Center, Greater Egleston High School and Charlestown High School would close.

The School Committee is expected to vote on the proposed closures on Dec. 2. The changes would take effect June 30, 2028.

BPS said long-term enrollment projections show the district needs to operate fewer schools to better match its student population. The recommendations would reduce the district to 97 schools, moving it closer to its goal of operating approximately 95 schools by 2030.

According to BPS, elementary enrollment in East Boston Early Education Center has fallen by just under 25% in the last decade. Under the new plan, Pre-K classrooms would remain in the current space.

Students currently in the school would be guaranteed placement at McKay and receive priority assignment to another school.

BPS said Greater Egleston is the district’s lowest-enrolled standalone alternative education school. BPS also cited the condition of the building and unused capacity across its alternative education programs in recommending the closure.

Enrollment at Charlestown High School has declined sharply since 2023, according to BPS. The school currently serves 205 12th-graders and 48 seventh-graders.

Nearly 80% of students live outside Charlestown, according to the district.

The district also announced the final plans to reconfigure the Joseph Hurley School and Joyce Kilmer School as Pre-K-6 schools beginning in the 2028-29 school year.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students would be allowed to graduate as planned, while younger students affected by the changes would receive priority when being assigned to new schools.

BPS said it is also considering turning Boston Arts Academy and Fenway High School into schools serving grades 7-12.

Several school relocations were also proposed.

Boston International High School & Newcomers Academy and Boston Adult Technical Academy would move to the Cleveland Building at 11 Charles St. in Dorchester for the 2027-28 school year.

Boston Green Academy is expected to move to the South Boston Building at 95 G St. following renovations, with the move estimated for the 2028-29 school year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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