The Bay State’s highest court will hear Lindsay Clancy’s appeal to have her retrial dismissed in January of next year.

Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorneys filed a petition asking the court to dismiss the murder charges against her, which the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court says it will hear sometime in January.

Clancy is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

She is accused of killing her three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, in their Duxbury home in 2023 and then trying to take her own life.

Her defense during the first trial was that she was in a postpartum psychosis, spent months seeking treatment, was incorrectly medicated, and was hearing voices when she killed her children.

The petition filed Monday appears to focus on two topics:

A juror who the defense said wouldn’t follow the law and Clancy’s double jeopardy rights.

The defense said Clancy had a right to a jury able and willing to apply the law, that the trial court was capable of doing a juror inquiry and the strictly limited inquiry was insufficient.

The defense pointed to another case in the appeal petition saying the court could have conducted a juror inquiry, replaced the non-compliant juror, and then ordered continued deliberations.

It all hinges on the trial ending in a mistrial after jurors kept coming back in a deadlock.

Jurors later revealed that there was one juror that would not reach a unanimous verdict with the other eleven.

They sent two notes about this the judge.

One said in part, “Juror [redacted] has made statements acknowledging doubt but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states.”

Lindsay Clancy juror notes A note from the juror foreperson in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

The other said, “A member of the jury is unable to follow the instructions regarding reasonable doubt. How should we proceed?”

Lindsay Clancy jury note 1

Legal analyst Peter Elikann said this was an unusual situation and does not appear to be a case of a holdout juror who did not want to go along with everyone else.

“The bottom line question here is, if it is true that there’s a question whether a juror lied to get on a jury panel or decided not to follow the law, are there any consequences? Otherwise, is that a message to jurors in the future that you can lie, that you don’t have to follow the law? And there’s no downside to it,” said Elikann.

On Monday, the prosecution and defense agreed on March 29, 2027 to start Clancy’s second trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group