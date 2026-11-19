SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An hourslong police response in Somerville ended Thursday morning peacefully after authorities say a person in crisis called 911 and threatened gun violence.

Massachusetts State Police received the 911 call around 4:35 a.m. concerning an address at 485 Mystic Valley Parkway, according to Somerville Police Chief Shumeane Benford.

Somerville officers responded to the scene and spent several hours working to resolve the situation with help from the Massachusetts State Police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

Benford said the incident ultimately ended peacefully, and the person involved was taken for a medical evaluation.

A source told Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward that a person was holed up inside a building and that shots had been fired. A man who lives two houses away from the scene also described a similar situation.

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He told Boston 25 News that an officer carrying a long gun approached him and instructed him to move back because there was an active shooter inside a building.

However, Benford would not say whether shots were fired during the incident, citing an active investigation. He also declined to say whether a gun was recovered.

Benford noted that there was no threat to officers.

The response prompted a large police presence along Mystic Valley Parkway earlier Thursday. Boston 25 News crews observed officers in tactical gear, an armored vehicle, and numerous law enforcement vehicles in the area.

Mystic Valley Parkway was also blocked to traffic near the scene during the response. It reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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