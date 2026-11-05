‘This proposal terrifies me’: Students, teachers plead with BPS not to close Charlestown High School

A crucial vote on the school’s future is coming up in just weeks. — Students and teachers are pleading with Boston Public Schools to keep Charlestown High School open.

A long-term facilities plan proposes closing the school in June 2028 because enrollment has dropped significantly.

A vote is scheduled for next month to consider that proposal.

On Wednesday night, the school committee meeting was packed, with nearly 100 people signed up to speak as students, parents, and teachers urged the district to keep the school open.

Superintendent Mary Skipper cited enrollment challenges and said this year’s entering K-2 cohort has 1,000 fewer students than a decade ago.

But Skipper said closing schools and moving programs would consolidate resources to give each student more opportunities at every school.

“Our long-term enrollment projections show that in order to best serve our students, we need to reduce the number of schools we operate,” said Skipper.

When asked about the proposal, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “For too long we have been kicking the can down the road and seeing public education dollars going to keeping half-empty buildings open.”

Teachers and students shared their perspective with the school committee.

Boston Teachers Union President Erik Berg said, “Four weeks to take a final vote on such a momentous decision is far too little time for school communities to digest the proposal, gather information, and respond, especially in the middle of the holiday season.”

A Charlestown High School student named Zoe told the committee, “This proposal terrifies me. I finally have a school I belong at, and this proposal would put me and the entire class of 2029 in senior year. I don’t want to start over at a new school as a senior, and I am pleading with you to not make me.”

BPS said it will still gather input over the next few weeks before the school committee votes on the closure on December 2nd.

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