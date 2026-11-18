BOSTON — A new research study from Harvard shows that strict cellphone bans in schools have led to some academic improvements.

The study estimated that banning in-school cell phone use gives students an additional one to two weeks of learning over a school year.

Data from approximately 3.3 million students attending 4,600 schools nationally during the 2021–22 through 2025–26 school years were analyzed for the study.

According to the study, lockable pouches were effective, with improvements seen three years after implementation.

Storing phones in pouches also reduced the number of students suffering from large drops in reading levels.

“Around 2013, U.S. students started losing 2–3 weeks of learning each year. It’s been a slow leak that, over time, has put U.S. 8th graders almost a year behind. Strict cell phone bans seem to plug about half of that leak,” said Tom Kane, Harvard professor and one of the leaders of the study.

A statewide cellphone ban in Massachusetts schools is not in place.

American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts President Jessica Tang shared the following statement with Boston 25:

“This study reaffirms what we hear every day—it’s harder to keep our students engaged and focused on learning when educators are forced to compete for their attention with the distractions of cell phones, social media, and addictive algorithms.

Every child deserves to have a learning experience free of distraction and negative influence. There is too much at stake to let another year pass without standardized regulations and resources in place to support the work to ensure every classroom is distraction-free.”

In April, the House voted yes to a bill that would restrict social media usage for teens and children and ban the use of cell phones in schools.

However, the bill has since stalled in the Senate.

Individual districts have considered imposing the restrictions.

In October, Boston Public Schools proposed a sweeping ban on cell phones and other personal electronic devices during the school day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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